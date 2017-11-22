NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Film  >  Alias Grace – Trailer

22 November 2017

Alias Grace – Trailer


Anna Paquin is starring in Netflix’s limited series Alias Grace, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. The series was written by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron. Watch the official trailer here.

Tags: YouTube  

