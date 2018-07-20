Discover Minaret Station
Watch the second installment in Tourism NZ’s series about New Zealand’s luxury lodge owners and their extraordinary properties. Minaret Station, featured in this clip, is a luxury alpine lodge in Wanaka, New Zealand.
20 July 2018
