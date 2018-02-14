NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Film  >  Darkest Hour Trailer

14 February 2018

Darkest Hour Trailer


Watch the trailer to acclaimed Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, which was written by New Zealand-born filmmaker Anthony McCarten. McCarten is best known for the screenplay he wrote for The Theory of Everything. 

