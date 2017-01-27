Christchurch Launches Driverless Shuttle Trial
Christchurch Airport has trialled its new autonomous electric vehicle – the first in New Zealand. The shuttle can carry up to 10 seated and five standing passengers.
USD 0.726 | AUD 0.961 | GBP 0.577 | YUAN 4.999 | EUR 0.676
Christchurch Airport has trialled its new autonomous electric vehicle – the first in New Zealand. The shuttle can carry up to 10 seated and five standing passengers.
Contact | Privacy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Google+ © Copyright NZEDGE 1998-2017