NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Christchurch Launches Driverless Shuttle Trial

27 January 2017

Christchurch Launches Driverless Shuttle Trial


Christchurch Airport has trialled its new autonomous electric vehicle – the first in New Zealand. The shuttle can carry up to 10 seated and five standing passengers.

Tags: YouTube  

Show Comments

More from X Files
New Year’s Fireworks in Auckland – 2017

X Files

New Year’s Fireworks in Auckland – 2017

Did you miss the Auckland New Year’s fireworks? Watch this clip to see how New Zealand’s biggest city celebrated the New Year.

Bug Lab Exhibition
An Invitation for Wildness
Spark Lab – Brendon King on Virtual Reality For Business
Spark Lab – Diane Foreman on Marketing

Other Stories