11 September 2017

Bryce Dallas Howard – Top 10 Adventures in NZ


Earlier this year actress Bryce Dallas Howard teamed up with Tourism NZ and National Geographic and made a series of videos showcasing New Zealand. Watch this clip to see the Top 10 Adventures in NZ.

