NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Air New Zealand’s Digital Human

18 October 2017

Air New Zealand’s Digital Human


Air New Zealand has been working on developing a ‘digital human’ to assist with answering questions about the airline and NZ tourism. Get a glimpse of their new digital brand ambassador Sophie in this clip.

