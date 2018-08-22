Yvette Morrissey Walks Scotland for a Cause

Most people choose to enjoy Scotland’s awe-inspiring views by bus or car, but New Zealand travel writer Yvette Morrissey, 29, has hiked a massive 864km on foot to take in the country’s beauty and raise money for a worthy cause.

Morrissey is doing it all to raise money for cystic fibrosis research and treatment for her goddaughter.

Morrissey said that before Olivia’s diagnosis she hadn’t heard of cystic fibrosis (CF). She found that it is the most common life threatening genetic disorder affecting New Zealanders, according to Health Navigator.

Around one in 25 people carry the cystic fibrosis gene. The genetically inherited condition is caused by a faulty gene passed on from parent. CF mostly affects the lungs and digestive system in the early years. It can cause thick mucus in the lungs which prevents enzymes from reaching the intestines to aid digestion.

As well as raising money for the cause, Morrissey also wants to raise awareness about CF and how organ donation can be a “major challenge” for people living with CF.

The New Zealander had just passed the halfway mark in Glen Feshie and still had three weeks to go when she first spoke to Daily Mail Australia.

“I think the hardest day so far was when I hiked from just past Comrie to Aberfeldy,” Morrissey said. “It was 35km and in 27 degree heat – plus there were 2 steep hill climbs to contend with. I was crying by the end of that day. I just wanted it to be over. The weather has been fantastic but it has also been very hard on me.”

Edinburgh-based Morrissey said that when it does get tough, she reminds herself that her hike is seven weeks while CF is for life. She said that keeps her going.

Morrissey, who finished the hike last month, said she was stoked to have seen much of Scotland many tourists wouldn’t.

Original article by Claudia Poposki, Daily Mail, August 17, 2018.