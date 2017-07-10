NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Young Chef William Houia up for Australian Award
Young Chef William Houia up for Australian Award
New Zealand-born William Houia (pictured seated right) is one of eight nominated for the highest Australian accolade a young chef can receive, the Josephine Pignolet Award.

One of the judges on the panel is Good Food Guides editor Myffy Rigby, who writes: “Hyper-local, hyper-green and hyper-seasonal is what Houia’s cooking is all about. With 80 per cent of his menu sourced from the Lockyer Valley, in south-east Queensland, [Houia] would eventually like to run his own restaurant celebrating a green ethos with a strong focus on paddock to plate.”

Houia is currently a chef at fine dining restaurant Homage in Grandchester, Queensland.

Original article by Myffy Rigby, Good Food, July 4, 2017.

Photo by Nic Walker.

