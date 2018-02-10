While Away the Weekend in Auckland and Northland

From breathtaking golf courses to pristine waterways, there are many amazing ways to enjoy New Zealand’s northernmost tip, Tourism New Zealand promotes in gallery format on Britain’s Guardian news site.

“Legendary underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau named marine park [The Poor Knights Islands] one of the top 10 dive sites in the world,” the article says. “Located 25km off the coast of Tutukaka, the islands’ craggy, volcanic formations thrust mystically skyward from waters that are home to more than 125 species of diverse marine animals and plants. Visibility of up to 30m makes this a wonderful spot to marvel at the myriad of species and saturated colours, whether you’re in or out of the water. Among the many different species to be found here are kingfish, koheru, pink maomao, blue maomao, red moki, butterfly perch, leather jackets, sharp-nosed puffer fish, sea urchins, starfish and speckled moray eels.”

The article also recommends accommodation at Kauri Cliffs and Eagles Nest in the Bay of Islands, or exploring the area by boat.

“Take your pick of charter yachts and sailing tours in the boatie haven that is the Bay of Islands. With more than 140 islands, all within easy sailing distance of one another, there is no confusion as to why this pristine spot is a world-renowned sailing destination. What better way to explore it than under sail? Stop off to explore secluded beaches, do a bit of snorkelling, or follow a bush track on one of the many islands. There are also dolphins, penguins and whales to see. Charter companies enable guests to tailor how they spend their time on the water, whether they’re keen on a few days of exploring or a shorter one-day or evening cruise.”

Original article by The Guardian, January 31, 2018.