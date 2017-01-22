What to Do in New Zealand’s South Island

“If New Zealand is on your bucket list, then 2017 may be the year your travel dreams come true,” according to Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie. “The South Island, in particular, is teeming with rugged coastlines, sweeping valleys and ancient mountains.”

“Scott Eddy, a well-known social media influencer for the luxury travel industry, said it best: ‘Just when you think you’ve seen the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen in your life, you turn the corner, and something else takes your breath away again.’

“In addition to the beautiful sights, a rich culture, a burgeoning wine scene, and a growing list of favourite filming locations make the long-haul flight (14 hours from California) well worth it.”

If you’re a first timer to the South Island, Saglie lists a few things you’ll want to do, including renting a bike in Renwick and roaming the 30 wineries on a 24km circuit; making a daytrip to Doubtful Sound with Real Journeys; or skipping the hotel and staying on a farm.

“Lodging options at all price levels abound [in the South Island]. [Travelzoo’s Los Angeles-based business development manager Gregg] Gant recently got to tour ‘some amazing luxury lodges like Matakauri, which sits on the banks of Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown,’ he recalls. ‘What an amazing place.’ There are rugged campsites and quaint B&Bs to choose from, too. Farmstays offer a special hands-on experience. Working farms allow you to enjoy homegrown hospitality along with plenty of opportunities to partake in the daily chores farm living brings. At Silver Peaks Lodge in Dunedin, guests experience sheep shearing and sheepdog demonstrations. Guests mingle with horses, cows and chickens at Hack Farm along Golden Bay. And for a coastal stay, check out Paua Bay Farm [in Akaroa], a sheep, deer and cattle estate.”

Original article by Gabe Saglie, ABC News, January 7, 2017.