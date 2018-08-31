NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Architecture  >  Wes Anderson-Like Cool in New Zealand
Wes Anderson-Like Cool in New Zealand

“An Instagram account dedicated to photos of locations that bear an uncanny resemblance to a stylised Wes Anderson film set – think balanced symmetry, pastel facades and cinematic setups – has contributions from all over the world, including New Zealand,” The Guardian writes.

“‘Anderson fanboy’ Wally Koval created and curated @AccidentallyWesAnderson after happening upon a thread on Reddit. Now he receives thousands of submissions a week. [Recently], Koval took over the Guardian Australia Instagram page.”

Included in the Guardian’s ‘In Pictures’ gallery are: Napier’s 1931 National Tobacco Company, the Cardrona Hotel, Raetihi’s Rātana church and the Glenorchy wharf shed.

Original article by The Guardian, August 20, 2018.

Photo by @accidentallywesanderson.

