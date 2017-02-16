Wellington NZ Opens Doors To Tech Talent

Wellington is welcoming tech talent from around the globe with a bold new recruitment initiative, LookSee Wellington, which launches this week and is aiming to address the city’s IT skills shortage. The initiative will see 100 IT professionals selected to come to Wellington, with their flights and accommodation paid for, for a series of pre-arranged job interviews with employers who have roles that match their skills.

LookSee Wellington gives “people who might be open to moving to this side of the world a chance to come and have a ‘look-see’ before deciding to relocate, and without having to pay to get here to inform their decision-making,” according to Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester.

Wellington’s tech scene includes companies that have already made a mark globally, such as Oscar-winning Weta Digital, online accountancy giant Xero, IT system builders Datacom, and volumetric virtual reality pioneers 8i, as well as around 900 start-up companies.

The initiative is led by the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) and Workhere New Zealand, which specialises in global talent attraction, and is supported by the New Zealand Immigration Service and NZTech.

IT professionals who want to be considered for selection for LookSee Wellington have until 20 March to register and apply. Click here to find out more.

Article Source: LookSee Wellington, February, 2017

Image Source: WREDA