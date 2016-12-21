Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals

Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the world’s most beautiful airport terminals.

“Created by Studio Pacific Architecture and Warren & Mahoney, this airport, nicknamed ‘the Rock’, was inspired by the legend of sea monsters Ngake and Whataitai. The exterior has been designed to look like ‘dangerous cliffs’, with elaborate copper plates meant to reflect light like water on stones,” as described in the publication.

“High windows focus pools of light into the terminal and there’s an extensive use of wood and, where possible, ramps are used instead of steps and escalators.”

These are the world’s most beautiful airport terminals according to The Guardian:

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas airport, Madrid Shenzhen Bao’an international airport, China Wellington international airport, New Zealand Lleida-Alguaire airport, Lleida, Spain King Abdulaziz international airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Marrakech Menara airport, Morocco

Article Source: The Guardian, November 30, 2016

Image Source: Wikipedia