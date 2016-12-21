NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  Community/General  >  Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals
Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals
View article source

Wellington Airport One Of World’s Most Beautiful Airport Terminals

Wellington International Airport has been featured in a Guardian article that highlights the world’s most beautiful airport terminals.

“Created by Studio Pacific Architecture and Warren & Mahoney, this airport, nicknamed ‘the Rock’, was inspired by the legend of sea monsters Ngake and Whataitai. The exterior has been designed to look like ‘dangerous cliffs’, with elaborate copper plates meant to reflect light like water on stones,” as described in the publication.

“High windows focus pools of light into the terminal and there’s an extensive use of wood and, where possible, ramps are used instead of steps and escalators.”

These are the world’s most beautiful airport terminals according to The Guardian:

  1. Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas airport, Madrid
  2. Shenzhen Bao’an international airport, China
  3. Wellington international airport, New Zealand
  4. Lleida-Alguaire airport, Lleida, Spain
  5. King Abdulaziz international airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  6. Marrakech Menara airport, Morocco

To see pictures and read more about these airports please click here.

Article Source: The Guardian, November 30, 2016
Image Source: Wikipedia

Tags: Guardian (The)  Wellington Airport  Wellington International Terminal  

Show Comments

More from Newzedge
Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel

Design

Travelling Not so Light with Anouska Hempel

New Zealand-born London socialite and former Bond Girl Anouska Hempel is also renowned for her sumptuous architectural interiors and eye for detail, according to the Telegraph. Having opened London’s first boutique hotel,…

New Zealand One Of The Countries Where Expats Have Best Quality of Life
Relax at Northland Luxury Lodge
Indulge Your Senses in New Zealand’s Marlborough
Taranaki One of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions 2017

Other Stories