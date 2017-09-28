NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Film & TV  >  Waru “An Authentic, Multi-Voiced Story”
Waru “An Authentic, Multi-Voiced Story”
View article source

Waru “An Authentic, Multi-Voiced Story”

“A fascinating glimpse into New Zealand’s contemporary Maori community, Waru brings a sense of dramatic, urgent realism to a story that plays out like a suspenseful mystery,” writes Deborah Young in an article for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Eight women directors from New Zealand each direct one chapter, centered around the funeral of a Maori child we never see, who has apparently died from parental neglect and possibly abuse.”

“There are passels of non-intersecting characters to follow and the stories go off in unexpected directions, but they all boil down to the same basic question: What social circumstances are behind the tragedy?”

“Given the restrictive conditions set by producers Kerry Warkia and Kiel McNaughton, this could have ended up as a mere gimmick film,” writes Young.

“Each segment had to be shot in one single 10-minute take, telling the story in real time, and directors were allowed only a single day of shooting. Also, each vignette had to take place at the same time, 10 a.m.”

Each story’s protagonist is “a Maori woman who reacts with anguish mixed with guilt and helplessness to little Waru’s death.”

“The key story recounts the funeral itself, called a tangi in Maori. As directed by Renae Maihi, it is a striking scene in which two elderly grandmothers, each from a different tribal group, contend for the body of their grandson. Anger and pride yield to tears and the sacrifice of one of them to help Waru find spiritual peace. The glimpses of ancestral traditions, like the crowns of leaves in their hair or the exchange of “a bone for a bone,” are riveting.”

Article Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Deborah Young, September 12, 2017

Image Source: Youtube

Tags: Kerry Warkia  Kiel McNaughton  Maori community  The Hollywood Reporter  Waru  

Show Comments

More from Newzedge
Bespoke Jeweller Jessica McCormack’s Lucky Charms

Fashion

Bespoke Jeweller Jessica McCormack’s Lucky Charms

London-based designer, New Zealand-born Jessica McCormack’s new collection of everyday diamonds was inspired by ancient Chinese fortune-telling sticks. McCormack has a way with diamonds, Rachel Garrahan writes for the Robb Report. Her…

Interview With RBS Chief Ross McEwan
Octogenarian Wilf Deck’s New Direction
Reitu Noble Harris, Kahukura
New Zealand’s Iconic Kiwi May Be Losing Its Sight

Other Stories