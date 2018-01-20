Wanaka Should Be on Your Next Travel Wish List

Starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay, “happened to set up shop in Wanaka, a small town that is coincidentally a travel hot spot and must-visit for anyone with their eye on New Zealand”, according to Vogue magazine.

“So, if there wasn’t reason enough to visit Wanaka before, you should definitely add it to your bucket list now – the A-list cast of A Wrinkle in Time has already fallen in love with this town, so it’s a matter of time before word starts to spread,” the publication says.

“Insiders know that the real heart of adventure tourism in New Zealand is, in fact, Wanaka. It’s a little further out [than Queenstown], just as scenic, and a whole lot more serene. Basically, it’s everything that Queenstown should be. Plus, honestly – where Oprah, Reese, and Mindy [Kaling] go, don’t you want to follow?

Original article by Todd Plummer, Vogue, January 10, 2018.