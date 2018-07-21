NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Waiheke One of the Best Islands
Waiheke One of the Best Islands
View article source

Waiheke One of the Best Islands

Waiheke Island has been ranked the fifth best island in the world in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, which asks Travel + Leisure readers to  “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe.” Rebecca Ascher-Walsh reports for Travel+Leisure.

“Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.”

These are the Top 10 Best Islands

  1. Java, Indonesia
  2. Bali, Indonesia
  3. Lombok, Indonesia
  4. Maldives
  5. Waiheke, New Zealand
  6. Palawan, Philippines
  7. Mauritius
  8. Cebu, Philippines
  9. Páros, Greece
  10. Tasmania, Australia

Article Source: Travel+Leisure, Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, July 10, 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia

Tags: Auckland  Travel+Leisure  Waiheke  World's Best Awards  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Hollyford Track in NZ One of Best Walking Holidays

New Zealand

Hollyford Track in NZ One of Best Walking Holidays

New Zealand’s Hollyford Track has been featured as one of the best guided walking holidays in the world in an article in the Evening Standard. “The

Where to See Aurora Australis in NZ
Maori Hāngi in Rotorua One of World’s Top Experiences
Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations
Is Dunedin New Zealand’s Most Underrated City?

Other Stories
Datebook