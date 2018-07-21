Waiheke One of the Best Islands

Waiheke Island has been ranked the fifth best island in the world in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, which asks Travel + Leisure readers to “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe.” Rebecca Ascher-Walsh reports for Travel+Leisure.

“Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.”

These are the Top 10 Best Islands

Java, Indonesia Bali, Indonesia Lombok, Indonesia Maldives Waiheke, New Zealand Palawan, Philippines Mauritius Cebu, Philippines Páros, Greece Tasmania, Australia

Article Source: Travel+Leisure, Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, July 10, 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia