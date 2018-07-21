Waiheke One of the Best Islands
Waiheke Island has been ranked the fifth best island in the world in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, which asks Travel + Leisure readers to “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe.” Rebecca Ascher-Walsh reports for Travel+Leisure.
“Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.”
These are the Top 10 Best Islands
- Java, Indonesia
- Bali, Indonesia
- Lombok, Indonesia
- Maldives
- Waiheke, New Zealand
- Palawan, Philippines
- Mauritius
- Cebu, Philippines
- Páros, Greece
- Tasmania, Australia
Article Source: Travel+Leisure, Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, July 10, 2018
Image Source: Wikipedia