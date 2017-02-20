How to Visit New Zealand’s Favorite National Park

“Located on the northern end of New Zealand’s South Island, Abel Tasman National Park is a favorite for locals and visitors alike.” In an article in Travel + Leisure, G. S. McClure provides some helpful tips for visiting the park, which is named after a Dutch explorer who was the first European to visit New Zealand, in 1642.

“Whether you like communing with nature or relaxing in luxury, there’s a way for everyone to see the park,” including day and overnight trips with water taxis. For those interested in a bit more adventure, hiking and kayaking are the best ways to experience the area, according to the article. New Zealand Department of Conservation campsites are dotted along the coastal track.

“Though the park is the main draw in the region, there’s more to see outside of it,” writes McClure, who recommends Collingwood on Golden Bay as starting point to experience what the region has to offer.

Three hour round trip Knuckle Hill Track “takes hikers up through thick brush, past a few unconcerned mountain goats and to the top of the hill for a stunning view of the Whanganui Inlet”.

“Less than a 30-minute drive south of Collingwood, Te Waikoropupū Springs boasts some of the clearest water in the world. The short, flat loop through the springs allows for a scenic stroll,” writes McClure.

According to the article “the best food in the area is found in Nelson, the region’s main city.” McClure recommends breakfast at Morri Street Café—“a hipster spot with great coffee and a wide variety of food options” and Hopgoods, “a busy bistro which focuses on seasonal fare.”

Outside of Nelson, McClure highlights Precinct Dining Co in Motueka for breakfast or lunch and Courthouse Café in Collingwood for Fridays and Saturdays, which “serves a pizza-only menu with plenty to choose from”.

“The Mussel Inn, just south, is another favorite for locals and tourists. The live band and housemade beers draw the crowds.”

Article Source: Travel + Leisure, G. S. McClure, February 9, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia