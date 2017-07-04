Up Close with Triathlete Callum Millward

Over the past five years, professional triathlete Callum Millward, who is originally from Havelock North, has divided his time between Noosa, Australia and Boulder, Colorado. He will be racing 70.3 Philippines in August, and then Sunshine Coast 70.3 in September.

“Most of my sponsors are [United States-based] so I keep up appearances as much as possible and I love Colorado,” Millward tells online triathlon magazine Slowtwitch. “I have made life long friends in the US so feel lucky to call it my third home. This year I will be headed back to Boulder in late August early September and [will be] training with my Noosa training partner Mel Hauschildt pre-[Ironman World Championships]Kona [in 2018]. I try to get back to New Zealand at least once a year, and coincide this with a race. My partner Alise Selsmark also races pro and has never experienced New Zealand, so I am eager to show her the land of the long white cloud.

“One thing I am proud of as a New Zealander is their common sense approach to a lot of situations. People are generally very relaxed and humble. As a small island nation of 4.5 million people, we do exceptionally well on the world sporting stage. The country itself has stunning natural landscape and is well worth visiting. Definitely head to the South Island and make your way up to the North Island and check out all the tourist hot spots. You won’t be disappointed in our little South Pacific paradise.”

Original article by Herbert Krabel, Slowtwitch, June 26, 2017.