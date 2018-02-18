NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Unknown Mortal Orchestra Begin Promotion of New LP
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Begin Promotion of New LP
View article source

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Begin Promotion of New LP

The follow-up to New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s 2015 album Multi-Love, their fourth studio album, Sex & Food is out on 6 April.

Bandleader Ruban Nielson described the impetus behind the album, saying he wanted to “wanted to embrace this abandoned genre of rock music that I keep reading is ‘dead’ and invite people to hear what this living dead genre sounds like in the UMO universe.”

Their recent single “American Guilt” follows suit: It’s an overdriven, snarling rock ‘n’ roll outing. The band has just released an animated video for the track, featuring panning shots over distasteful garbage piles, before finally, in a somewhat tender moment, focusing in on the visage of a fly. UMO also recently announced an upcoming international tour.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra begins the North American leg of their tour in Northampton, Massachusetts on 22 April followed by a show in Portland, Maine on 23 April.

Original article by Winston Cook-Wilson, SPIN, February 8, 2018.

Tags: Ruban Nielson  Sex & Food  SPIN  Unknown Mortal Orchestra  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Anna Paquin Does Some Detective Work in Bellevue

Film & TV

Anna Paquin Does Some Detective Work in Bellevue

New Zealander Anna Paquin plays Detective Anna Ryder in the Canadian television series, Bellevue. “Paquin, whose onscreen presence guarantees an otherworldly, alienating grace, is doing more work than is first apparent,”…

Sriwhana Spong Considers Monuments to Oppression
Inspiring Cancer Story Written by Petra Kotrotsos
Opuio Releases Striking Ginger Lizard Video
Conductor Michael Joel Directs Fine Concert

Other Stories