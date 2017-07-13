UN Chief Appoints Jan Beagle Of New Zealand As Under-Secretary-General For Management

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jan Beagle of New Zealand as the new Under-Secretary-General for Management. She was sworn in on July 13.

She “brings to the position more than 35 years of experience in the political, development and inter-agency work of the Organization, coupled with extensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the management of human resources, finance, budget, information technology, administrative services and operations. She has made important contributions in leading and advancing change management initiatives in the Secretariat and at the level of the United Nations system,” as reported in an official statement.

“Ms. Beagle is currently the Deputy Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and has over 35 years of experience in political, development and inter-agency work of the Organization. She is an International Gender Champion and co-Chair of the Champions Working Group on Change Management.”

“Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Beagle served in her country’s diplomatic service, including five years as a delegate of New Zealand to the United Nations.”

She “holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in history and international relations from the University of Auckland, New Zealand,” according to the statement.

Article Source: UN, June 2017

Image Source: Twitter – NZ at the UN