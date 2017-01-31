Trio of Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival

Three New Zealand films will screen at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

Poi E: The Story of Our Song and new-comer, The Inland Road, directed by Jackie van Beek, will both feature in the Generation competition. In addition, One Thousand Ropes will have its premiere in the Panorama section.

The festival, starting 19 February, will showcase a total of 62 short and feature-length films from 41 different countries.

Poi E’s director Tearepa Kahi was thrilled to be involved in such a world-renowned festival.

“We are all very excited about being able to share our story, our language and our song,” Kahi said.

The Berlin Film Festival will be van Beek’s feature film directorial debut.

“We are all very excited about it, it’s such a great festival to premiere at,” van Beek said.

New Zealand has always had a strong presence at the festival, she said.

“It’s hugely important New Zealand films are on an international stage.”

Original article by Stuff, January 26, 2017.