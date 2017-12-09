Top NZ Bucket List Experiences

“New Zealand is home to incredible activities worthy of a place on anyone’s bucket list”. Vacations & Travel Magazine round up the ultimate New Zealand experiences.

Hobbiton

Visit Hobbiton just outside the Waikato town Matamata and take a tour around the movie set. The stunning scenery “makes it a spectacular place to visit even for those who aren’t fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit,” according to the article.

White Island

For an unforgettable experience take “a boat trip or helicopter from Whakatane to” White Island, New Zealand’s most active volcano.

Hot Water Beach

Head to Hot Water Beach on the North Island’s Coromandel Peninsula to build your “own natural Jacuzzi in the wet sand” and enjoy the ocean view.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is New Zealand’s most famous walk. It’s “a 19.4km one-day hike past Mt Ngauruhoe and over Mt Tongariro, with panoramic views of active volcanic areas and colourful crater lakes”.

Whale Watch Kaikoura

In Kaikoura you can go whale watching all year. The spectacular scenery makes spotting marine life there even more special.

Diving at the Poor Knights Islands, visiting Milford Sound, bungy jumping, witnessing the Southern Lights and seeing glow-worms in the Waitomo Caves are also featured on the list.

To read more about ultimate NZ experiences and to read the full list, please click here.

Article Source: Vacation & Travel, November 17, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia