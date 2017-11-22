Tokyo Exhibition Petzel Includes Simon Denny

Works by New Zealand artist Simon Denny will feature as part of group exhibition Petzel at Nanzuka in Tokyo.

The Berlin-based contemporary artist, who exhibited his first solo show in Asia earlier this year at OCAT, Shenzen, China, exhibits three sculptures that explore Blockchain.

“Together,” according to BLOUIN ARTINFO, “these seven artists investigate salient topics that pervade today’s society. The reinterpretation of images and the exploration of potential futures, combined with a variety of working methods, produce a diverse body of works that hope to individually reshape the current society that we live in today.”

Denny was born in Auckland in 1982.

Petzel at Nanzuka is on from 23 November until 22 December.

Original article by BLOUIN ARTINFO, November 16, 2017.