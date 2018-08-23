Thomasin McKenzie Joins Top Gun Sequel

Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie joins the cast of Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Dave Trumbore reports for Collider.

“Written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison producing, director Joseph Kosinski‘s sequel arrives in theaters on July 12, 2019.”

“Connelly stars as the female lead, ‘a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base,’ and McKenzie will play her daughter.”

“Little has been revealed by way of plot, but once the sequel wraps filming, starts in on post-production, and ramps up the marketing machine, you can expect that to change,” writes Trumbore.

“The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is slated for release July 12, 2019 (US). The script was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.”

Earlier this year Thomasin McKenzie made headlines for her stellar performance in Leave No Trace.

Article Source: Collider, Dave Trumbore, August 22, 2018

Image Source: Youtube