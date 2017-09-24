Ten Must See Places in Auckland

Most travellers coming to New Zealand arrive in Auckland – New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.5 million. Auckland lies between two oceans – the Pacific Ocean and the Tasman Sea – and sits on top of a volcanic field. In an article for the German news magazine Stern Till Bartels shares ten attractions you shouldn’t miss in Auckland.

Sky Tower:

With its 328 metres, Auckland’s Sky Tower is the highest tower in the Southern Hemisphere. Get a 360 view from one of its panorama platforms.

Waterfront Auckland

Head to Auckland’s waterfront to see cruise ships arrive (at Princes or Queens Wharf) or to Wynyard Quarter – a relatively new harbour district with a fish market, restaurants, hotels and apartments. New Zealand Maritime Museum

Everyone knows that New Zealand is crazy about sailing. Visit the Maritime Museum in Auckland to get an insight into the history of the sport as well as into the country’s settlement history. Albert Park

Bartels recommends heading to Albert Park, which he describes as “central city oasis”. The city’s art gallery is also nearby and well worth a visit. Auckland War Memorial Museum

The Auckland War Memorial Museum (Auckland Museum) is New Zealand’s oldest museum (and one of the most visited). It’s located in the Auckland Domain – another one of the city’s parks. Hotunui at Auckland Museum

At the museum you will be able to learn a lot about New Zealand’s culture and New Zealand Maori. Depending on where you enter the museum, you will see a Hotunui from 1878 – “a traditional Maori meeting house”. Maori Cultural Performance

Three times daily there’s a cultural performance at the museum including the impressive Maori ‘haka’, which is also performed by the New Zealand All Blacks before rugby games. Discover Auckland City

The best way to soak up Auckland’s atmosphere is by exploring its suburbs on foot. Bartels recommends visiting cafes in Parnell or Ponsonby as well as exploring Devonport. Visit Auckland’s Islands

Take time out by visiting the islands in the Hauraki Gulf. One of the islands to visit is Rangitoto – a 260 metre high volcano. Waiheke Island

It only takes half an hour by ferry to reach Waiheke, an island situated in the Hauraki Gulf. There you can find beautiful beaches and coastlines as well as several vineyards.

Article Source: Stern, Till Bartels, September 14, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia