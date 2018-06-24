Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations

New Zealand’s Taranaki has been featured in INSIDER as one of the 40 most underrated travel destinations worldwide alongside other places including Bergen in Norway and Hobart in Australia.

“Situated between Auckland and Wellington on New Zealand’s west coast, Taranaki beckons hikers and foodies alike,” according to the article.

“The region’s eponymous volcano, surrounded by Egmont National Park, is a must-see.”

“For local dining, head to New Plymouth, where you’ll find a mix of eateries in the West End precinct. The neighborhood is also home to stylish galleries and shops.”

To find out more and see all 40 destinations featured please click here.

Article Source: INSIDER, Zoë Miller, June 8 2018

Image Source: Max Pixel