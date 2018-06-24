NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations
Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations
View article source

Taranaki One of the Most Underrated Destinations

New Zealand’s Taranaki has been featured in INSIDER as one of the 40 most underrated travel destinations worldwide alongside other places including Bergen in Norway and Hobart in Australia.

“Situated between Auckland and Wellington on New Zealand’s west coast, Taranaki beckons hikers and foodies alike,” according to the article.

“The region’s eponymous volcano, surrounded by Egmont National Park, is a must-see.”

“For local dining, head to New Plymouth, where you’ll find a mix of eateries in the West End precinct. The neighborhood is also home to stylish galleries and shops.”

To find out more and see all 40 destinations featured please click here.

Article Source: INSIDER, Zoë Miller, June 8 2018

Image Source: Max Pixel

Tags: Insider  most underrated travel destinations  Taranaki  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Is Dunedin New Zealand’s Most Underrated City?

New Zealand

Is Dunedin New Zealand’s Most Underrated City?

Despite its low profile, Dunedin has a quiet, understated cool,” writes Lilit Marcus in an article on CNN.  “As a university town, it is full of inexpensive…

Cycle NZ from Alps to Ocean
How Wanaka Became NZ’s New Adventure Capital
Dramatic Ocean Views from the Olive House
Fiordland – “Intricate Web of Glacier-Carved Waterways”

Other Stories