Taranaki, New Zealand: One Of Lonely Planet’s Top Regions For 2017

Taranaki, New Zealand has placed second in Lonely Planet’s Top Regions for 2017, reports Glory Moralidad for Travelers Today.

“Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2017, the world’s celebrated travel publisher has given it’s nod to Taranaki as the second best region in the world to visit, and New Zealand as the second best family adventure destination in the world,’ writes Moralidad.

With 2016 coming to an end, it’s time to start planning a 2017 getaway and Taranaki is definitely on the cards with its spectacular scenery and splendiferous sights. Only two percent of New Zealand travellers have experienced what Taranaki has to offer which is subject to change now that Lonely Planets has shown this majestic region to the rest of the world.

Moralidad has composed a short list of places to visit if you choose Taranaki as your next holiday destination:

“Lake Mangamahoe – There lies a forest which is a good place for a visitor to bask in biking, walking, and jogging. It has a bridle path for horses, a scenic lake, and park.

Mt. Taranaki – Climbing Mt. Taranaki is what most tourists hope to do in this secluded region. The best season to climb the mountain is from February to mid-April when the mountain’s slopes don’t have ice anymore.

The Pouakai Crossing is Mt Taranaki’s walk which highlights Pouakai Circuit. The full day walk will take you 18.4 km and stop by popular areas like Egmont National Park, Holly Hut to Pouakai Hut and around the Ahukawakawa Wetland.

The Govett-Brewster Art Gallery is New Zealand’s first and only museum of contemporary art and the most popular art destination to go to.

Puke Ariki is an award winning museum and library. Galleries and exhibitions are up for people to see.

Tawhiti Museum -Regarded as the best private museum in New Zealand, it highlights thousands of life-size models and scale figures to tell Taranaki’s history. Some attractions inside include Traders & Whalers and Tawhiti Bush Railway among others.”

Article source: Travelers Today, Glory Moralidad, December 12, 2016

Image source: Flickr – Taranaki