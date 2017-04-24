Taika Waititi Confirms Thor Cameo

“With a very popular trailer already out, Marvel fans probably thought they already knew everything there was to know about the cast of [the Taika Waititi-helmed] Thor: Ragnarok,” according to Vanity Fair’s television and film correspondent Joanna Robinson. “But it turns out that the film also features a character that Marvel has been carefully keeping under wraps – until now.”

“[Last week] Marvel invited a small group of journalists onto the Disney Studios to unveil footage, art, and secrets behind the studio’s packed upcoming slate. Waititi was on hand to reveal one of the new characters in Ragnorak, played by … Taika Waititi.

“His name is Korg, ‘like the piano,’ Waititi announced, before showing off some concept art and rough footage. Korg is a Kronan, aka a hulking rock beast from the comics – think a gladiator version of the Rockbiter from The Neverending Story, or a more nimble The Thing.”

“Waititi jokingly said that because the creature was made of rocks and needed to be effortlessly charismatic, warm, and funny, he wanted to cast Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the role. But because ‘there wasn’t enough chicken and salmon in New Zealand’ to sustain the muscles of both The Rock and Chris Hemsworth [who plays Thor], Waititi said, he instead cast himself in the mo-cap part.”

“This is excellent news for fans of both Waititi and the universally well-received tone of the Thor: Ragnarok trailer,” Robinson writes.

Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins and New Zealander Karl Urban also star.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to be released in the United States on 3 November.

Original article by Joanna Robinson, Vanity Fair, April 18, 2017.