Sunwolves Coach Jamie Joseph Eyes Top Five

The new coach of the Tokyo-based Sunwolves Super Rugby side, New Zealander Jamie Joseph has said he was targeting a top-five finish next season, despite the team being on the wrong end of multiple hidings in recent years.

Joseph, who also coaches Japan’s national team, said that fans could expect a “much stronger team than we’ve had in the past two seasons”, as he unveiled a new squad.

Joseph also vowed his team would play “consistent and attractive rugby … rugby that people want to come and watch and support.”

The Sunwolves are playing in the five-team Australian conference this season and are replacing Western Force who were controversially dumped out of the competition as the format downsized.

They open their campaign on 24 February against the Brumbies.

The Sunwolves said they were aiming to be Super Rugby champions within five years.

Blenheim-born Joseph, 48, represented Otago at provincial level, and was a member of the All Blacks from 1992 to 1995, before representing Japan in 1999.

