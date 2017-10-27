Step Back in Time With Rebecca Gibney

Crossing the Tasman Sea when she was just 19-years-old, Levin-born actress Rebecca Gibney, who currently stars in television drama series Wanted, has become one of Australia’s most popular actresses.

Recently, the 52-year-old four-time Logie winner shared some almost unrecognisable childhood photos of herself.

The blonde star was seen with a short black bowl cut, which she sarcastically thanked her dad for giving her as a youngster.

“Thanks for the bowl cut Dad. At least I wasn’t alone … and yes I’m the squirt on the right with the super dodgy fringe. Wednesday Adams eat your heart out,” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtag ‘#moreflashbacktragichairpics’.

Gibney also recently shared a throwback photograph of herself from the 1980s when she was just 18.

In the photo, she could be seen with a heavy application of make-up and her blonde hair was styled with a teased fringe.

“Behold the teased fringe, the shoulder padded flannelette shirt under the white sweatshirt with denim jacket and a tonne of makeup. Long live the 80s,” the caption read.

Gibney is best known for her roles in television dramas, The Flying Doctors, All Together Now, Stingers and Packed To The Rafters. She also appeared in the 2015 film The Dressmaker.

Original article by Candice Jackson and Monique Friedlander, Daily Mail, October 17, 2017.