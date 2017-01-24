Six Not to Miss in New Zealand’s “Cool” Capital

“Wellington long ago shed its staid, bureaucratic image,” Katherine Rodeghier writes for Chicago’s Daily Herald. “For many laid-back Wellingtonians, the dress code now leans more toward sandals and hiking shorts; backpacks, not briefcases. Nearly 60 per cent of its 200,000 residents are age 18 to 49, and it shows in the city’s festivals, film industry and active lifestyle.”

Rodeghier recommends some must-dos when visiting the city, including a trip to see the “innovative, high-tech approach” to display at Te Papa Tongarewa, experiencing the “hip, bohemian enclave” of Cuba Street and a walk through the “fragrant” Lady Norwood Rose Garden.

“In addition to native forest, you’ll find seasonal floral plantings. November to May is the blooming season at 110-beds in the Lady Norwood Rose Garden. In spite of its name, the Begonia House displays a variety of plants, including orchids. At the Carter Observatory, you can explore the constellations of the Southern Sky in a domed planetarium.”

Original article by Katherine Rodeghier, Daily Herald, January 3, 2017.

Photo by Katherine Rodeghier.