Singer Nadia Reid Making Her Way to Ireland

New Zealand singer-songwriter Nadia Reid, 25, plays the second performance of her 34-date UK/European tour at Galway venue Róisín Dubh on 10 August.

“[Reid] released the excellent Preservation this year, and is a name to watch out for. This is songwriting with a richness to it, and it’s easy to hear why the music press has heaped praise on her new release,” the Connacht Tribune reports.

“Reid’s latest single Richard is a good place to start – it’s a song with edge. She has a voice that draws you in, and a keen ear for a poetic lyric.

“Some artists seem keen to make music that bursts from the speakers, but this woman makes music that’s much more subtle. The power in Reid’s songs soon reveals itself, however – and she’s catching ears beyond her home country.”

Reid begins the tour in Malmö, Sweden on 6 August.

Original article by Connacht Tribune, July 7, 2017.

Photo by Meek Zuiderwyk.