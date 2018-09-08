NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Seek Out Auckland’s Top Shopping Destinations
“New Zealand’s biggest city is booming, and so are its designer fashion and beauty boutiques – some of them destinations in themselves,” according to South China Morning Post correspondent Patty Huntington, who has the lowdown on five must-have Auckland shopping experiences.

“Luxury brands and other big international retailers have arrived in Auckland in earnest, opening a series of large stores on the now buzzing lower end of Queen Street, near the harbourside Britomart development,” Huntington writes for the paper.

“A number of New Zealand fashion brands have also opened stores in Britomart, including Karen Walker, Huffer, Deadly Ponies, World, Juliette Hogan, Kate Sylvester, and Zambesi.”

Huntington recommends The Department Store, The Shelter, Simon James Concept Store, The Keep and Tonic Room, where you can find some of the “country’s best curated selections of natural beauty lines”.

“Auckland’s Tonic Room, a wellness clinic and beauty store, [was] founded by naturopath Heidi Billington,” Huntington writes.

“The store is also the exclusive New Zealand stockist of international beauty lines such as Tata Harper, MV Organic Skincare, Sodashi Skincare, May Lindstrom Skin and Vintner’s Daughter.”

Original article by Patty Huntington, South China Morning Post, August 27, 2018.

