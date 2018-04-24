Scott Dixon Competes on American Ninja Warrior

New Zealand four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon will enter the realm of reality TV when he auditions in Indianapolis this week for American Ninja Warrior.

Dixon, 37, nicknamed “The Iceman,” thought it sounded fun when he was approached with the idea of trying out. As the competition has drawn near, he is wondering what he got himself into.

“I feel a lot of pressure on this one,” Dixon said. “When it got to be about a month away, I figured I should start training for it, and it’s pretty hard stuff.”

Dixon, the 2008 winner of the Indianapolis 500 who ranks fourth on IndyCar’s all-time wins list, is accustomed to success. But he is not so sure he’s going to become the next great ninja. Most of his fitness work focuses on endurance training, and preparing for the obstacle course has taken Dixon out of his element.

“It’s not my wheelhouse,” he said. “This is agility kind of stuff and I’m looking forward to the process. I’m not looking forward so much to the failure, because it’s going to happen at some point, so I guess I just have to make the most of it and enjoy the experience.”

Original article by Jenna Fryer, Japan Today, April 22, 2018.

Photo by Rick Scuteri.