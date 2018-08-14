Scientist Harjinder Singh Wins Illustrious US Award
After 30 years of research in the dairy industry, a distinguished service award was well deserved for Massey University professor and food scientist Harjinder Singh, 60, who last month became the first New Zealander to win the American Dairy Science Association award at Knoxville in the United States.
Singh is a major figure in the development of dairy science research, having started working at Massey in 1989.
He is now the director of the Riddet Institute at Massey, a national centre of research excellence in food science.
He said his 30 years at Massey had been about developing strong capability in dairy science. He said he had done a lot of fundamental research, but also focused on creating new opportunities.
“Higher quality and more consistent dairy products – the knowledge allows you to add value to the creation of new products,” Singh said.
New foods are a hot topic.
“We need to capture more opportunities, rather than be threatened. I think dairy needs to become more innovative and start offering more trendy options for consumers.”
Original article by George Heagney, Stuff, August 6, 2018.
Photo by Murray Wilson.