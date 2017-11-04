NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Sapling Records to Plants Trees for Albums Sold
Sapling Records to Plants Trees for Albums Sold
View article source

Sapling Records to Plants Trees for Albums Sold

New Zealand drum ‘n’ bass/ambient producer Fis, real name Oliver Peryman, has a focus on reforestation through music. His new label Sapling Records is foregoing the current vinyl trend in favour of botany.

Sapling Records “physical format” will come in the form of planting trees.

Fis wrote in an open letter that the new label is a “practical and tangible response” to climate change and habitat loss.

“Saplings is attempting some kind of grounding mechanism, like an earthing rod, a conduit for musical energy to return to the planet. Whatever it is, I just hope this becomes a sustained contribution at the heart of things,” Fis said.

The label has been launched in partnership with Eden Projects and the sale of an album at standard digital prices equals approximately 100 trees being planted.

Original article by Louis Anderson-Rich, Mixmag, October 25, 2017.

Tags: FIS  Mixmag  Oliver Peryman  Sapling Records  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Melanie Lynskey on Finding Her Feet in Hollywood

Film & TV

Melanie Lynskey on Finding Her Feet in Hollywood

New Zealander Melanie Lynskey​ is the star of Castle Rock, but it’s not in her nature to act like one, so between takes, she hangs out with the extras and crew….

Bones Hillman On Great Circle Midnight Oil Tour
Flight of the Conchords Announce UK Tour Dates
Actor Beulah Koale Shines as Heartfelt Warrior
Time Travel with Aldous Harding

Other Stories