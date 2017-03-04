Salted Red Roo from Attica Shines

“The World’s 50 Best Restaurant awards are coming to Australia in April and it’s going to be a culinary tour de force like we’ve never seen before,” according to Good Food’s Callan Boys. “To bone up on your 50 Best, we take a look at some of the greatest dishes from the big guns of the list,” including a dish created by famed New Zealand-born chef Ben Shewry of Attica.

“[Currently ranked at No 33] Shewry’s Ripponlea fine-diner is the only Australian venue to appear on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

“Attica looks to Australiana and native ingredients for inspiration and the tasting menu includes ‘Gazza’s Vegemite pie’, ‘smashed avo on toast’ and ‘backyard spider’.

“Salted red roo fillet is an elegant standout, served with an ancient mix of native currents, purple carrot and bunya bunya puree. Shewry joins Crowded House and Russell Crowe in the Kiwis We Claim as Australian Club.”

In a recent article by CNN about the “hottest food trends for 2017 from the hottest chefs”, Shewry says social responsibility is the buzzword.

He says chefs will be focused on the environment.

Chefs can no longer turn a blind eye to food sustainability and its impact on the planet.

“Many young chefs and home cooks are looking to chefs for inspiration, and if we have a menu with a bunch of unsustainable ingredients on it, we are contributing to the problem,” Shewry admits.

Original article by Callan Boys, Good Food, February 17, 2017.