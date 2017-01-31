Rugby Boss Vern Cotter Says Scotland on the Up

It is three years since 54-year-old New Zealander Vern Cotter arrived from French side Clermont Auvergne to take the reigns at Murrayfield. He recalls when his side was the one no one wanted to wager on.

Cotter insists credibility has been restored after fate brought him to Scotland.

With a final Six Nations campaign commencing against Ireland this week, Cotter is determined not to make this five game schedule a drawn-out farewell tour.

Cotter has never enjoyed being the centre of attention and he’s adamant the focus is on beating the Irish as sentiment can wait.

He said: “It’s never been about me. It’s been about these guys getting up and performing, playing well and giving people who come to the stadium a smile on their face and enjoying the performances.”

“I’ve never counted, it’s just about going from one game to the next and trying to improve.”

“That’s the sole focus. My thoughts are now just structured around this Six Nations and the first game up against Ireland.”

As he prepares for a third assault on the tournament, the Kiwi admits his first attempt two years ago provided a well heeded culture shock of being left with a wooden spoon and without a single point.

He said: “The first Six Nations in 2015 was a revelation to me just how tough it was.”

“But I always sit down and take positives and I got a very clear indication of what had to be done. It gave me a clear pathway and we’ve been able to follow that through in terms of strength in depth.”

“Scottish rugby is on the up.”

In June, Cotter will return to France, becoming the head coach of Montpellier.

Original article by Gordon Parks, Daily Record, January 26, 2017.