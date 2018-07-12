NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Science/Tech  >  Rocket Lab to Open Second Launch Pad
Silicon Valley-funded space launch company Rocket Lab is planning “to open a second launch site in the United States to complement its remote New Zealand pad.”  Charlotte Greenfield reports for Reuters.

“Rocket Lab said it was considering four sites on both the East and West coasts and would make a final decision in August.”

“American sites being considered were Cape Canaveral in Florida, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Pacific Spaceport Complex in Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, Rocket Lab said.”

Launching from the United States “adds an extra layer of flexibility for our government and commercial customers,” said founder and Chief Executive Peter Beck.

“The Auckland and Los Angeles-headquartered firm has designed a battery powered, partly 3-D printed rocket and has touted its service as a way for companies to get satellites into orbit regularly,” writes Greenfield.

“The firm expected its first launch from the United States would take place in the second quarter of 2019.”

Article Source: Reuters, Charlotte Greenfield, 10 July 2018

Image Source: Twitter – Peter Beck

Tags: Peter Beck  Reuters  Rocket Lab  

