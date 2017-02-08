Rising Fashion Star Claudia Li on Forbes Top 30

New Zealand fashion designer Claudia Li, 28, is included on the Forbes annual “30 Under 30” list in the Arts & Style section.

“Li debuted her fall collection in New York Fashion Week in 2015. Born in China and raised in New Zealand and Singapore, she studied in London and worked in London designing for J.W. Anderson, before coming to New York and earning a Master’s degree at Parsons School of Design.

“Li incorporates hand-woven fabric and embroidery into her clothing. Her spring/summer 2017 collection includes a blue top that recalls a jeans jacket, decorated with white flowers in stitched yarn.”

Li was a joint winner of the Womenswear first prize at Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards in New York on 26 January.

Original article by Forbes, January 2017.