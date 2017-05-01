Resident’s Dark Matter Brightens Milan Design Week

Auckland lighting and furniture design firm Resident has been exhibiting off-site at Milan Design Week since the company was established by Simon James and Scott Bridgens in 2011. This year, the firm unveiled their Circus collection, which showed as a part of their Dark Matter exhibition at the Euroluce lighting fair during Salone del Mobile.

In development for several years, the Circus pendants are made of interconnected brass circles that can be scaled up to form long vertical pendants.

Created by the brand’s in-house design team, Resident Studio, each ring is encircled with an LED light source that casts a warm glow.

“My thinking was that the circle was the most simple form, and how we could use this en masse to create striking vertical decoration,” Bridgens said.

“This is a light that wouldn’t have been possible without LED,” Bridgens added. “We’ve developed a revolutionary plug-and-play system. The ring above will share power with the ring below and vice versa, and with that we have a never-ending chain of light.”

As well as releasing products created by its own studio, the company partnered with designers including Canadian Philippe Malouin and fellow New Zealander Jamie McLellan.

Original article by Emma Tucker, Dezeen, April 14, 2017.