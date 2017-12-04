Rees Hotel Queenstown Wins Best NZ Ski Hotel

The Rees Hotel in Queenstown “has been crowned Best New Zealand Ski Hotel 2017 at this year’s World Ski Awards” for the second year in a row, writes Josipa Kosanovic in an article for Vacation & Travel. It was chosen from a shortlist of seven impressive properties in New Zealand.

“This prestigious award means a great deal to The Rees and our staff as it reflects and rewards the hard work we put in daily to ensure our guests have the best stay possible,” said Mark Rose, General Manager at The Rees Hotel Queenstown.

“We strive to consistently exceed guests’ expectations in all aspects of our hotel, from our ski concierge service to accommodation and fine dining, and we are honoured to receive such an accolade for the second year running”.

The Rees is centrally located to four superb ski fields and offers heli ski experiences and packages as well as “all-inclusive ski concierge service that can take care of the time-consuming logistical arrangements in advance.”

Guests can “warm up in front of the fireplace with their choice of wine from the award-winning Bordeau Wine Lounge or dine on locally sourced produce at True South Dining room, The Rees’ multi-award-winning restaurant,” writes Kosanovic.

“A spa treatment “can be enjoyed in the comfort of the spacious and sophisticated room, all with private balconies boasting the stunning sunset views over Lake Wakatipu and the surrounding mountains.”

Article Source: Vacation & Travel, Josipa Kosanovic, November 21, 2017

Image Source: Facebook – The Rees Hotel