NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Motorsports  >  Racer Mitch Evans Hits NY for ePrix
Racer Mitch Evans Hits NY for ePrix
View article source

Racer Mitch Evans Hits NY for ePrix

Mitch Evans, the 23-year-old New Zealander racing for Team Jaguar, was a part of New York City ePrix’s inaugural field this year.

Formula E is similar to Formula 1 racing, but the cars are electric. In just its third season of existence, Formula E was the first racing championship to hold an event in New York.

For Evans and the team he races for, which is owned by Jaguar, racing in New York provides another notch in the exciting belt that is both parties’ debut season in Formula E.

“We’re so excited for it. As a driver, to be a part of it is very surreal,” Evans said ahead of the weekend’s races held on 15-16 July. “Obviously, New York City is a massive sporting city with baseball and basketball. But to bring motorsport now into the equation is very special.”

Evans has been driving some form of a motorised vehicle since he was four years old. From learning on go-karts to racing them at six, Evans graduated to actual cars at just 13 years old.

By the time he was 16, he was racing professionally in New Zealand and Europe, the world’s premier locations for auto racing.

He moved through the ranks of the Toyota Racing Series – where he became the youngest driver to win the New Zealand Grand Prix at just 16 in 2011 – Formula 3, GP3 and GP2, which are divisions beneath the famed Formula 1. Like many young racers growing up, F1 was Evans’ goal originally.

But then he discovered Formula E.

Evans was born in Auckland.

Original article by Joe Pantorno, Metro US, July 12, 2017.

Tags: Auckland  Formula E  Jaguar  Metro US  Mitch Evans  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Bruce McLaren Tribute at Silverstone Classic

Motorsports

Bruce McLaren Tribute at Silverstone Classic

The 2017 Silverstone Classic will pay special tribute to racing legend New Zealander Bruce McLaren, one of the greatest names in motorsport history. Scheduled for 28-30 July at the Silverstone Grand…

Andrew Nicholson Jumps to Barbury Podium Finish
Fans From Both Sides Celebrate All Blacks Lions Draw
Levi Sherwood Lifts Hands off the Bars and Flips
Malakai Fekitoa Features in ESPN’s Body Issue

Other Stories