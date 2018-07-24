PM Makes Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List

The influential Fortune magazine 40 Under 40 list includes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at No 12. Co-founder and CEO of Instagram, Kevin Systrom took top place in this year’s ranking.

“It’s only appropriate that Ardern, a onetime DJ, became a rock star of New Zealand politics,” the magazine writes.

“Her fervent support among Kiwis, dubbed Jacindamania, helped reverse her Labour Party’s ailing fortunes and catapulted her to the title of world’s youngest female leader.

“The buzz continued when she announced her pregnancy and in June painted a once-in-a-generation vignette: a female head of government, cradling her newborn and embarking on six weeks of maternity leave. Her time off is flexible, it seems.

“In July she announced welfare reforms – including a weekly stipend for new parents – as part of Labour’s promise to improve well-being in a nation that’s grappling with housing and immigration crises.”

Also included on the list: performers Donald Glover and Rihanna, entrepreneur turned investor Anu Duggal, Glossier founder Emily Weiss and CEO of Bytedance Zhang Yiming.

Original article by Fortune, July 20, 2018.