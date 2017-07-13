Pleasanton Readies for Baritone Hadleigh Adams

Palmerston North-born baritone Hadleigh Adams has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for his “poignant,” “expressive” voice, and “beautiful tone with both flexibility and power.” Adams will present “Classical Broadway,” celebrating the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, California on 23 July.

Adams has a Bachelor of Music from the University of Auckland and completed his Masters of Music at the New Zealand School of Music.

The Firehouse concert follows close on the heels of Adams’ hit June performances with Festival Opera at Lesher Center in Walnut Creek, California.

As an alumnus of San Francisco Opera’s Adler Fellowship, Adams performed in over 75 mainstage performances during his two-year tenure with the company. With a demanding concert schedule on the opera stage, Adams has in just the past year performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony & Chorus, Pittsburgh Opera, West Edge Opera, Opera Cincinnati, and the San Francisco Opera. Last season he received critical acclaim for his New York debut with the role of Zoroastro in Handel’s Orlando. Recent previous engagements include London’s Royal National Theatre and Sydney Opera House.

In addition to his operatic repertoire, Adams has a very serious passion for musical theatre. The Firehouse programme is Adams’ indulgent dip into the treasured songs from classic Broadway shows that are traditionally performed by the leading man.

Original article by The Independent, July 6, 2017.