Picton’s Seumus’s Up for Irish Bar Award

As part of the Irish Pub Of The Year awards, there are a few categories that recognise the good work put in by Irish pubs that don’t actually exist within Ireland, including a pub in Picton: Seumus’s Irish Bar. UK news website Joe reports.

Awarded to the venue that “epitomises the very essence of what makes an Irish pub”, the winner is judged on authenticity, atmosphere, food and beverage offering, design and customer service.

Seumus’s Irish Bar in Picton plants it just short of 19,000km from Ireland, so it is pretty much qualifying it as the furthest-away-from-Ireland-Irish-Bar in the competition.

It is owned by a local couple, who bought out an Irish couple they previously ran the bar with. The distance obviously hasn’t harmed it any, since it has been shortlisted for the finals, and the folks who run the bar are now so excited about the nomination, they’re really pushing for the win.

Speaking to local news outlet Stuff, they said: “We’re pretty stoked. Our customers are excited for us and proud.

“A lot of people have being passing on their congratulations which is special.”

The couple are hoping to make it to Galway for the finals in October.

Original article by Rory Cashin, Joe, July 20, 2018.