Pianist Jason Bae Performs Classics in Vietnam
New Zealand pianist Jason Bae, 26, recently performed a classical concert in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, playing compositions by Chopin, Ravel and Rachmaninoff.

Bae began studying piano when he was five, and had his debut concerto with Auckland Symphony Orchestra at the age of 12.

He received his Master of Arts in piano performance at the Royal Academy of Music in London in 2015. In 2012, he was the first New Zealander to become a Young Steinway Artist. He was named a Steinway Artist last year.

Bae won the New Zealand Young Performer of the Year in 2008, and has won top prizes at some of the most prestigious competitions, such as Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition in New York and the Lev Vlassenko International Piano Competition in Brisbane.

He has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, Steinway Hall in London, and Steinway Piano Gallery in Helsinki.

But Bae says his favourite concert venue to perform at is Auckland Town Hall Great Hall and Concert Chamber.

“Auckland is where I grew up and I went to almost every single concert in this venue where I received inspiration and motivation,” he says.

Bae was born in South Korea.

Original article by Viet Nam News, September 28, 2017.

