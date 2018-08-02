NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Photojournalist Wade Goddard’s New Croatian Mission
Photojournalist Wade Goddard’s New Croatian Mission
View article source

Photojournalist Wade Goddard’s New Croatian Mission

New Zealand-born photojournalist Wade Goddard, who in 2003 set up the War Photo Limited gallery in Dubrovnik, Croatia, has had a hand in opening the country’s first crowdfunded museum in Zagreb.

Paid for by members of the public, The Image of War photography museum was created in co-operation with several other museums, not least the War Photo Limited gallery, which is something of an institution in Dubrovnik, reports Time Out Croatia.

According to the website of Goddard’s War Photo Limited, his gallery in Dubrovnik aims “to educate the public in the field of war photography, to expose the myth of war and the intoxication of war, to let people see war as it is, raw, venal, frightening, by focusing on how war inflicts injustices on innocents and combatants alike.”

The opening exhibition at the Image of War museum will cover the conflict in Croatia from 1991 to 1995.

Alongside world-renowned photographers, amateur photographs and personal stories will also be exhibited from this period.

Original article by Time Out, July 24, 2018.

Tags: Croatia  Image of War photography musuem  TimeOut  Wade Goddard  War Photo Limited  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Fire in Cardboard City Extremely Realistic

Film & TV

Fire in Cardboard City Extremely Realistic

“The clever and freewheeling nine-minute animated short Fire in Cardboard City, directed by Phil Brough, which had its US debut at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, is a mini…

Melanie Lynskey Stars in Stephen King Thriller
Composer Gemma Peacocke Premieres Work in US
New Allen Curnow Collection Masterly in Breadth
Parris Goebel and ReQuest Stars of Ciara’s Latest

Other Stories
Datebook