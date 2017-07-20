Peter Gunn Offers Up Sample Menus to Regulars

Ides chef New Zealander Peter Gunn has been covertly testing the palates of dedicated regulars at his Melbourne fine diner for a few months now with his Sample Tables, Nick Buckley writes for Broadsheet.

“The former Attica sous chef has been offering the four-course service to just two tables per week as a way to test the boundaries of his six-course tasting menu.

“But with demand for the service far exceeding the two-table limit, Gunn has decided to offer the service to the whole restaurant every Thursday until spring.

“The experimental menu is AUD$65 per head, and diners can choose to have a wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairing.

“Gunn is currently on sabbatical in Chicago working with Grant Achatz at his restaurant, Alinea, ranked 17th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. He’ll be back within the next two weeks brimming with ideas. So this might be the perfect time to be a guinea pig at the Smith Street restaurant.”

Original article by Nick Buckley, Broadsheet, July 11, 2017.

Photo by Simon Shiff.