Parris Goebel and ReQuest Stars of Ciara’s Latest

New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel and ReQuest Dance Crew have collaborated with Atlanta-bred pop star Ciara for the music video of her latest single, the “empowering anthem”, ‘Level Up’.

“The visual features the singer showing off her seductive moves alongside members of the ReQuest Dance Crew, with choreography on the fierce routine courtesy of Parris Goebel,” Michael Saponara writes for Billboard.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Goebel not only choreographed the moves, she also directed and edited the video.

The ReQuest dancers wear Karen Walker eyewear.

Vulture, New York magazine’s pop culture website, said the video “features Ciara’s hallmark dance talent pumped up to epic proportions with the help of an army of dancers.”

“Before you and your friends try to recreate any of this at the bar, just know that the moves these troops unleash are the work of legendary choreographer Parris Goebel, aka Parris, and her ReQuest Dance Crew,” Vulture reported.

Goebel was born in Auckland. She is 26.

ReQuest was formed in 2007. They are based out of The Palace Dance Studio in Penrose and Hamilton.

Original article by Michael Saponara, Billboard, July 18, 2018.